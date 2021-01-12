Covid-19 may be running rampant this year, but influenza spread is down.
By this time last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 195 pediatric deaths from the flu nationwide compared to just one reported so far this year.
“The flu has not been that prevalent this year,” said Paris Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amanda Green, who also works with the Paris-Lamar County Health District. “We have not seen very many cases in the hospital nor in clinics.”
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting low levels of flu compared to this time last year when counties reporting high levels filled the state’s influenza activity map. By comparison, only three counties, including Bowie County in Northeast Texas, are reporting high levels for the week ending Jan. 2. Because it’s not a state health department requirement, Lamar County, along with more than 100 other counties, does not report flu activity.
Most health experts credit a high number of vaccinations early in the flu season, along with more people practicing health precautions because of the novel coronavirus pandemic as reasons for lower influenza numbers.
Green agrees.
“I think that using good hand hygiene and wearing masks has probably helped with halving less flu in the community,” she said. “And people should still be getting the flu shot if they haven’t already. According to the Centers for Disease Control recommendation, we should space out the Covid and flu vaccinations by about two weeks.”
To a question about what people should do if presented with influenza-like symptoms, which mirror Covid-19, Green recommended going to Paris Junior College for a free test, calling the health department or going to a primary care doctor to be tested.
“The person could also assume it is Covid and quarantine for 10 days from the beginning of their symptoms and until they do not have any symptoms for a day,” Green said. “If people have flu-like symptoms, in non-pandemic times, usually we recommend to just treat your symptoms and stay home as long as you do not get excessively ill, such as very short of breath and not being able to hold down fluids,” Green said.
Not only is the influenza count down this year, but other respiratory viruses, such as Respiratory Syncytial Virus, often prevalent in children younger than 1 year, also are down, according to the state health department report for the week ending Jan. 2. With 14 labs performing 949 tests, only one positive RSV case was reported.
To keep viruses at bay, the CDC recommends, among other things, the wearing of facial coverings, social distancing of 6 feet, hand washing, avoiding crowded indoor spaces and routinely cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces.
