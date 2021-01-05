Several solar farms have gone up in Lamar County over the past two years, and more are yet to come. The rapidly expanding energy source converts sunlight to electricity, creating a green alternative to fossil fuels.
“Lamar County has suitable land, excellent solar resources, access to the Oncor Transmission system and a supportive community,” Orsted Onshore senior director Jennifer Goodwillie said. “With efficiency gains and cost reductions in solar technology, solar farms are viable in more parts of the state and country than they were just five years ago.”
But how does it work?
According to an article by Livescience.com, solar panels work by allowing photons — the particles that make up light — to knock electrons off of atoms, creating a flow of electricity. Solar panels are made of a conducting material, usually silicon, infused with another element like phosphorus on top to create a negative charge and silicon infused with boron on the bottom layer to create a positive charge, allowing an electric field to occur. That allows the electrons to flow over the layers and produce electricity. Most commercially available solar panels generate around 20% from the light they convert.
And, according to an article from Sciencing.com, solar power reduced harmful emissions into the environment by 70%, including chemicals like mercury and arsenic.
Orsted, the parent company of Mockingbird Solar, which recently signed agreements with Lamar County and the North Lamar and Chisum school districts, will be installing Tier 1 panels in the project that will be centered off of Highway 82, just three miles from Toco, Goodwillie said.
“We are in the design phase of the project and will select the best available Tier 1 panels to maintain our high safety, reliability and efficiency standards,” she said. “To maximize efficiency, we consider using bifacial panels, which capture direct and indirect sunlight from the front and back of the panel. The efficiency of the solar panels we’ve deployed on recent projects — meaning the amount of sunlight that hits the module which is converted into electricity — has been between 20% and 23%.”
The Mockingbird Solar project will cover about 2,600 acres, she added, and the system is set up to be as green as possible.
“Like a natural gas plant or wind farm, utility-scale solar farms are designed as a system,” Goodwillie said. “The Mockingbird Solar Center will contain durable photovoltaic panels installed in rows of long arrays, which are installed on steel posts called piles.”
The system also will move with the sun, she said, which doesn’t happen on a lot of solar panel setups.
“The arrays rotate to track the sun to maximize the system’s output throughout the day, which improves the amount of energy produced in comparison to panels mounted at fixed angles,” Goodwillie said. “Inverters convert the electricity from direct current to alternating current power, and collection lines gather the power generated by the entire farm and deliver it to a single project substation. The project substation is connected to the transmission grid which delivers electricity to homes and businesses.”
For comparison, coal plants produce about 50% electricity, she said, but solar is catching up, and the Mockingbird plant will generate about 26% at peak energy efficiency. It’s also more efficient in terms of human labor, she said.
“The project will hire between 280 and 350 jobs during construction and will require three full-time workers for ongoing support for operations and maintenance,” Goodwillie said. “Like all businesses, newer technologies like solar systems are more efficient and require fewer workers to maintain it than conventional technologies.”
The Mockingbird solar project will produce enough electricity to power about 80,000 U.S. homes on average in a year, she said.
“In Texas, solar farms are most productive right when Texans need it most — on hot summer days when we all have our air conditions running at their maximum capacity,” Goodwillie said.
The company is looking at partnering with different potential customers for the electricity produced right now, she said, and Texas is a good market for solar production and sales.
“Texas is ranked second in the nation in installed solar capacity,” Goodwillie said. “Because of its cost reductions and ability to generate electricity when it’s needed most, solar will continue to be a significant source of new electricity capacity in Texas with substantial economic development opportunity in the next decade, including in Lamar County.”
The project will also work with the land, she said.
“Utility-scale solar facilities are a highly productive, low-impact use of property that contribute to the region’s tax base and economic development,” she said. “Installing ground-mounted solar arrays on undeveloped land can preserve the permeable nature and character of the land surface including natural vegetation, as compared to other types of commercial and industrial development.”
The project will use natural grasses around the solar arrays, Goodwillie said, as well as be designed specifically for preserving the land.
“This practice both keeps in line with a community’s agricultural heritage and also acts as an effective means to prevent erosion to promote site soil stability,” she said.
Orsted has three major projects right now across Texas and Alabama, producing a combined 1.1 gigawatts of electricity to the national grid, and a new project to come online later this year in the Permian Basin near Andrews.
