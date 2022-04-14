The 90-day traffic study to determine the results of stop signs rather than traffic signals in downtown Paris has come to an end, and the results of the study are expected to be presented to Paris City Council at an upcoming meeting.
A survey to gather input from the public ends at midnight Friday at bit.ly/3HDIYPm
The Texas Department of Transportation study came at the recommendation of the Paris Traffic Commission and Paris Main Street as a move toward the implementation of a design plan adopted in 2018 with an ultimate goal of reverting to two way traffic on streets leading to and from the downtown area.
At an October 2021 meeting, TxDOT area engineer Daniel Taylor told the Paris City Council that the purpose of the study was to determine what the impacts would be on the traffic flow not only in the downtown area, but also on other streets accessing downtown.
“There’s obviously going to be increases to traffic volume,” Taylor said then about the effect on other streets. He also noted that although the traffic pattern from the current one-way system was not affected, the study would allow for the evaluation of downtown traffic flow and the safety for pedestrians using the crosswalks.
In 2018, the city pitched in $10,000 on the cost of a $90,000 contract to hire Toole Design Group to develop recommendations for the long-term vision of the Paris downtown. The remainder of the funds came from privately donated money.
The resulting plan came with the recommendation that one way streets be converted to two way and that traffic signals be replaced by stop signs in an effort to slow down traffic and make the downtown area more pedestrian friendly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.