Performer Brett Roberts will return to the Paris Public Library for a special Christmas show Dec. 19, according to children’s librarian Tracy Clark.
“Brett Roberts is one of my fabulous regular summer performers from the Dallas area,” Clark said. “I have had him here as a guest performer every summer for the last 14 years, minus summer 2020. Brett is a magician, puppeteer, educator and kids comedian. His Dec.19 show here for our community will incorporate those skills and talents with a fun holiday theme.”
The 40-minute program will take place outside the library, on the deck below the library’s stairway, on the Market Square side. According to Roberts’s website, he trained under master puppeteer Jim Henson and has performed at Six Flags Over Texas, Astroworld, The International Wildlife Park, The State Fair of Texas and many other fairs and festivals.
“All ages are welcome,” Clark said. “We ask that attendees wear face coverings and enjoy the show while keeping mindful of social distancing.”
In past years, the Christmas program has included food and hot drinks for the holiday season, but this year will be different.
“Nothing will be handed out or served,” Clark said. “Attendees can bring their blankets, lawn chairs, their own goodies to eat or drink while enjoying the show. Even though the performance will be held outside, we still ask that people be mindful of social distancing and wear facial coverings.”
The program will take place at 11 a.m. at the library, and if the weather doesn’t cooperate, will be moved indoors to the council chambers at Paris City Hall, 135 1st St. SE.
The program comes to the library through the group Friends of the Library. Santa’s regular visit to the library was disrupted this year, but Roberts’ program will be Christmas-themed, with elf puppets and more to share with the children.
For information, call the library at 903-785-8531 or email Clark at tclark@paristexas.gov. For more on Roberts, visit his website at comedian4kids.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.