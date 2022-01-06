DEPORT – During a special called meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall, Deport City Council unanimously approved amendments to the Fiscal Year 2021-22 general fund and water works budgets.
As the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year approached in September, the council voted to duplicate that year’s budget so it could continue operations while Alderman Rebecca Crawford and city staff worked out errors found from previous administrations. That work included ensuring expenses were not under revenue line items and sorting miscellaneous spending into proper line items.
The approved general fund budget totals $385,206, Crawford told the council, while the water works budget totals $223,980.
The city also has hired a new IT manager, and staff was instructed to post the city’s budget to the website, as it is required by law to do, following approval. As of Thursday morning, the budget was not yet posted.
