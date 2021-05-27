Paris City Council denied a disannexation request by a disgruntled property owner this week but not before at least one city official gave the taxpayer assurance that he would receive help in navigating building permit requirements for a new home on his property.
“All we are trying to do is build our house,” Brandon Bond said of plans to build a home on 32 acres within the city limits on CR 32900. “We started this process in December, but we were told repeatedly by Planning & Zoning (staff) we needed specific information (for a plat). I went to multiple surveyors and every single surveyor told me the same answer — the city is misinformed.”
Two weeks ago, Bond said city staff recognized that plats are not required on property greater than 5 acres, but he would need a building permit.
“We felt good about that, but, since that meeting, things have soured,” Bond said, explaining that staff “didn’t seem eager to help us out moving forward, and we don’t know what to do with this being our first time building a home. We really wish that they would work with us and help us.”
When Councilor Brandon Savage asked Bond what the city is doing “that’s preventing you from building, and what is making you want to be disannexed,” Bond answered that when he talks with Planning & Zoning staff, he is told to “go to the website.”
“I feel like if the city is requiring this (permit), it should be easy enough for me to at least go on there and get it done, or at least work with someone in that office, but you call them and the common response is, ‘it’s on the website.’” Bond responded. “After six months, frustration has led us to this meeting.”
Newly elected Councilor Mihir Pankaj offered assistance.
“As a businessman here in town, I’ve heard this same issue from many people,” Pankaj said. “I know I am new to the council, but what I would like to do is at least guide you along the way and be a liaison between you and the city. I think that things have gone sour; what I want to do is make it sweet.”
Mayor Paula Portugal echoed Pankaj’s sentiment.
“We want you to be a satisfied customer,” Portugal said. “We have new staff on board that I think in a short few weeks has begun to make a difference in that department, and I would like for you to give them another chance.”
In other action at the Monday night meeting, councilors accepted a plaque for 20 years membership in the Texas Coalition for Affordable Power, held public hearings and passed a couple of ordinance amendments to increase a fee for an appeal to the Board of Adjustment from $50 to $100 and extended time allowed for the board’s decision from 10 to 20 days, amended a zoning ordinance to end specific use permits for mobile homes in zones other than light industrial and industrial and denied Oncor a rate increase.
