This past weekend, Prairiland High School was the location for its annual basketball tournament.
Teams from all over the region gathered in Pattonville for three days of basketball. On the boy’s side, Prairiland was joined by Rivercrest, Honey Grove, Mount Vernon, DeKalb, Whitewright, Mildred, Saltillo, Chisum and Paris Home School. The girl’s side featured Prairiland, Clarksville, Cooper, Honey Grove, Brock, Mildred, DeKalb and Chisum.
Thursday and Friday consisted of pool play for both boys and girls. Bracket play started Friday evening and finished Saturday.
For the girls, Mildred, DeKalb, Cooper and Brock made it to the gold bracket.
Brock defeated Cooper and then DeKalb in the championship to win the tournament. In the third place game, Cooper defeated Mildred.
Clarksville, Honey Grove, Prairiland and Chisum played each other in the girls silver bracket.
Honey Grove defeated Clarksville and Chisum to win the consolation trophy.
On the boys side, DeKalb, Honey Grove, Mildred and Prairiland all advanced to the gold bracket. Honey Grove beat DeKalb while Prairiland defeated Mildred. In the championship game, Prairiland defeated Honey Grove 42–41 to win the championship. For the Patriots, Dada Coulter finished with 13 points while Tyler Maul had 11 in the championship game. For the Warriors, Brody Mahan finished with eight points to lead the team.
In the silver bracket, Chisum, Como Pickton, Saltillo and Mount Vernon played each other.
In game one, Chisum beat Como Pickton. Mount Vernon took care of Saltillo in the second game. In the silver bracket championship, it was Mount Vernon defeating Chisum 40–36. Kyle Kelley and Espn Blyton each had 10 points for Chisum.
In the bronze bracket, Bonham, Rivercrest, Whitewright and the Paris Homeschool Warriors each played. Rivercrest defeated Bonham and then beat the Paris Homeschool boys in the bronze bracket championship.
The girls all tournament team: Co-MVP Hayden Walker and Abbi Mathis, Kimberly Tomlinson, Halli Hyatt, Keira Mathews — Brock, Halle Jones, Emily Barrett, Coriana Fulbright — DeKalkb, Kasey Bonner — Mildred.,Caylee Conley, Chani Sonntag — Cooper and Endsley McGuire — Honey Grove
The boys all-tournament team was Mekhi Perry, Tyler Reynolds — Mount Vernon, Espn Blyton —Chisum, Alex Fisk, Brody Mahan, Cort Garner — Honey Grove and Dada Coulter, Ty Hostetler — Prairiland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.