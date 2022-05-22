Local law enforcement paid tribute to fellow officers who gave their all in protecting others with a wreath-laying ceremony Thursday night in downtown Paris before a crowd gathered around Culbertson Fountain.
One by one, the names of those servants who have lost their lives were read, and a wreath was placed in their honor.
County Sheriff Scott Cass recognized May 15-28 as Peace Officers Week, referring to a proclamation issued by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court earlier in the week as he noted that President John F. Kennedy designated the week of observance in 1962.
“We thank you for joining us here this evening in paying tribute to the brave men and women of law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty all across the nation,” Cass said. “Sadly, at this point in time, 107 law enforcement officers across the nation have given their lives in the line of duty this year alone.
“We recognize and honor the brave men and women who today wear a badge in protection of our communities, or cities and or neighborhoods,” Cass said. “Many of them are here in uniform while others are out on the streets, working city to county all across the state and country. May God bless them and their families.”
Cass then quoted Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God.”
Paris Police Chief Richard Salter paid his respects.
“We honor our fallen by never forgetting them or their sacrifice,” Salter said. “And by taking care of and never neglecting their loved ones left behind.”
Lamar County Sheriff Office chaplain Brad Aldridge offered the invocation while Paris Police Department chaplain John Wood gave the benediction. An honor guard made up of officers from different agencies presented the colors and Jennifer Maxwell of the Paris Police Department led the crowd in singing The National Anthem while members of the Patriot Guard stood by with flags unfurled. Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey served as master of ceremonies.
Paris officers honored included William Albright, killed in the line of duty Dec. 4, 1874; William Cliff Shultz, accidentally killed in the line of duty March 6, 1984; Duane Cross, killed July 20, 1920; David Roberts, killed Sept. 21, 1985; and Chris Widner, killed Aug. 22, 2021.
Peace officers killed in Lamar County include Matt Green, deputy sheriff, killed in the line of duty March 1, 1867; James H. Black, sheriff, killed Nov. 16, 1884; Henry Clay Davis, deputy sheriff killed Dec. 27, 1885; Ben J. Hill, Blossom city marshall, killed Oct. 19, 1902; William Robert Draper, Precinct 1 deputy constable, killed Feb. 5, 1909: George Robertson, chief deputy sheriff, killed Sept. 10, 1940; Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent Delbert Pearson, killed Jan. 18, 1973; and Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Jeffery Nichols, killed March 26, 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.