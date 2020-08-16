Paris Economic Development Corp. directors will welcome newly named Executive Director Maureen Hommond when the board meets at 5:15 Tuesday in City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The board also will welcome newly named director Stephen Alexander following a Paris City Council appointment at an Aug. 10 meeting.
Directors are to receive an outside audit report by Brittany Martin of McClanahan and Holmes. Mockingbird Solar Center project manager Jordan Shontz and Jake Almquist, project developer for parent company Orsted, are to make a presentation about the new solar project planned west of Paris.
Other agenda items include an Oncor easement agreement for the American Spiralweld Pipe Co. project, approval of minutes from a July 21 board meeting and approval of the July financial statements.
Directors are to consider appointing subcommittees for existing industry outreach and discuss an orientation and planning retreat.
The board will discuss Project Rainwater Falls and Project Rocket X during an executive session.
