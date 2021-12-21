As national news surges under the weight of the Covid-19 Oomicron variant, the City of Paris and Lamar County remain momentarily unaffected. However, health officials worry over a spike in cases as families return to Texas for Christmas, possibly bringing the strain with them.
In New York, California and other states across the country, restrictions have returned, bringing with them increased pressure under the impact of a strain said to be more infectious than the Ddelta strain.
Government and health officials urge caution but calm.
“We are in a very different and stronger place than we were a year ago. And there is no need to lock down,” said Jeffrey Zients, President Joseph Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator.
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci emphasized getting booster shots and Covid- pills to compensate for the more aggressive variant.
“Right now, in certain regions of the country, 50% of the isolates are Oomicron, which means it’s going to take over,” he said in a CNN interview.
But in much of Texas at the moment, the delta variant wave is subsiding. At HealthCARE Express, positive tests for Covid-19 have diminished in general.
“At this time at HealthCARE Express, we are not seeing a significant increase in Covid positive patients. We are seeing the headlines like anyone else is, coming out of New York and other large cities, that there’s some spikes due to a different variant, so we are tracking that and keeping an eye on that, but so far, we haven’t really seen that increase in our area. We have a more rural, a more rural network of locations,” Chief Brand Officer Lauren Butler said.
HealthCARE Express does not test for individual variants, so it can be difficult to know the count per Oomicron, Ddelta or other strains of Covid-19.
“It’s definitely a time to stay vigilant to keep, you know, doing the things that we know and using the tools that we have to help stop the spread of viruses. So you know, hand washing, social distancing, wearing masks in public spaces, avoiding unnecessary exposure to high risk individuals, things like that are still things that we know help in preventing the spread of Covid-19,” Butler said.
However, she cautioned that while the omicron wave is not here yet, an increase in Covid-19 cases is likely.
“I think we will see an increase. It’s hard to say when. I think it’s definitely something again, to stay vigilant and use those tools that we know can help prevent, you know, the spread to keep ourselves safe and our loved ones safe. But right now, I mean, we’re seeing a steady amount of patients. It looks like it typically would this time of year. We’re seeing, you know, our normal urgent care visits, we’re seeing flu, strep, infections and we are seeing Covid-19, but it’s just not at an increased amount so far. It’s hard to predict exactly when that will spike,” she added.
