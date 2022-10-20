Paris ISD received a clean outside audit report along with a lesson in federal auditing requirements at a Monday night meeting when auditor Johnna McNeal presented a look at the district’s financials.

“This report is unmodified, which is the one you want,” McNeal said as she noted a $3 million increase in fund balance from $16.6 million on June 30, 2021, to $19.8 million on June 30, 2022.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

