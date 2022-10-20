Paris ISD received a clean outside audit report along with a lesson in federal auditing requirements at a Monday night meeting when auditor Johnna McNeal presented a look at the district’s financials.
“This report is unmodified, which is the one you want,” McNeal said as she noted a $3 million increase in fund balance from $16.6 million on June 30, 2021, to $19.8 million on June 30, 2022.
“As for any compliance problems — withdrawals, rules, contracts, regulations and grant agreements that have to be reported — there’s not anything that we found that was of any size that needed to be put into the report,” McNeal said.
With $19.8 million in operational funds available, McNeal said the district is well within what she considers optimal levels with at least three months of cash on hand to support an operation budget of roughly $36 million a year.
“In addition to the three month of operational expenditure, we want to make sure that we cover at least one month of federal expenditure, so we need to add another $1 million a month because you have to spend that money and then you’re reimbursed for it,” McNeal said.
McNeal reviewed current federal auditing standards as she commented about how requirements have increased over the years.
“When I took the CPA exam, the audit report fit on one page and we had to memorize it,” McNeal said. “Well that one page document turned into two over the years, and this year we have three pages and there’s a lot of change in the standards.”
McNeil emphasized that auditors are charged with maintaining professional skepticism throughout the audit and consider risk assessment when selecting what areas to audit.
“We will inquire about something then say show me the documentation or the evidence to support it,” McNeil said. “It’s not that we don’t believe people, it’s just the professional skepticism.”
McNeil reiterated that auditors choose certain areas to look at based on risk assessment and do not look at all transactions.
“It just becomes more and more important for us to make sure that we communicate that we do not look at everything, that not all transactions are audited and that we sample based on overall risk assessment,” McNeil said.
For the current audit, McNeil said her firm, among other programs, audited the district’s larger federal programs to include Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds and the school lunch program.
“Because you receive more than $750,000 in federal funding, we have to review some of your larger programs such as ESSER, the lunch program, Title I, and Head Start,” McNeil said. “They alternate and we audit each every three years with this year being the lunch and ESSER programs. We found no problems or issues with either of those programs.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
