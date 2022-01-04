A worker with the City of Paris Public Works Department has died of injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning accident involving a city trash truck in the 1900 block of Jackson Street, according to information provided by City Manager Grayson Path.
The identity of the RMP Staffing employee assigned to the city is being withheld pending notification of the family, Path said.
The accident is currently under investigation by law enforcement.
