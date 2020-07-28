DURANT, Okla. — Mental health care is at the forefront of the Choctaw Nation’s public health initiatives. A Behavioral Health Public Safety Liaison is now at work, providing assistance both to law enforcement personnel and the individuals they encounter.
“Sadly, Native Americans are 1.5 times more likely to have suicidal thoughts or die by suicide than other nationalities according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” notes Bryan Rowley, a licensed professional counselor. “Many programs have been initiated to combat the rate of suicide in the Choctaw Nation communities over time. It is my honor to help support these efforts in new ways.”
Rowley, formerly a ropes course facilitator for the Choctaw Nation residential substance abuse treatment programs and with experience as a police officer, has a unique skill set. Rowley emphasized, “my heart is in helping people … I’m a mind guy.”
Choctaw Nation’s Executive Director of Public Safety John Hobbs said that one reason behind this program was to “change the mindset and reduce the stigma [of mental health issues] within public safety.” He expressed that the first goal of the liaison is to aid in the training and decompressing of the officers themselves, “Now is a difficult time to be in law enforcement.”
Within a few short weeks of the position being in place, officers have already reached out to Rowley for assistance.
Nationally in 2018, 172 police officers died of suicide, increasing to 228 in 2019. Taking care of officers is important to Hobbs, as well as the Choctaw Nation as a whole.
Hobbs said his officers “never know what they will encounter” and the objective is to provide them the access to resources to get help at the root of an issue.
With the program in its infancy, future expansion is still being assessed.
Nathan Billy, Choctaw Nation Deputy Director of Behavioral Health, said “they might add another individual to the team, but what that looks like is still undetermined.” One scenario is to have one liaison focused on the law enforcement personnel’s training and personal health, and another for assisting the officers in dealing with the general public.
