It rained but not at the right time for the Red River Valley Fair, which closed its 109th run Saturday night as clouds disappeared and 5,200 people came out for a final night of food, carnival rides and competition, pushing total attendance to roughly 14,700.
“Despite the rain, we’ve had a pretty good fair, although attendance was down about 6,000 from a normal year,” executive director Steve Tucker said about the four-day run, which saw rain every day. “To collect $25,000 in rain insurance it needed to rain at least a quarter of an inch between 5 and 8 p.m., and that never happened.”
Fair highlights included the Master Gardner’s vegetable competition Wednesday, the swine show Friday night and other livestock competition Saturday.
Haylee Howell took overall grand champion with a cross market hog while Adam Campbell took reserve, also with a cross. Brody Busby took overall grand champion in the swine breeding competition with a DOPD pig and also took reserve with a Yorkshire.
Cadie Gray showed the grand champion market goat while Payton Moss showed reserve. Avery Fisher showed the grand champion breeding goat while Moss showed reserve. Zoey Smith won grand champion market lamb and Audrey Lindley showed the reserve. Smith also showed the breeding lamb grand champion with Maggie Teeter showing reserve.
In steer competition, Kaden Smatherman won grand champion and Ethan Adams showed reserve. Tatum Robinson showed grand champion with his Santa Gertrudis heifer and Ethan Adams took overall reserve with a Charolais.
In the Master Gardener show, Jeff and Carolyn Gibson and W.H. Brumley took the most blue ribbons in homegrown food competition while Creed Flippen took a youth division blue ribbon for his jalapeno peppers. Brumley also took youth division wins for straight neck squash while Bill Scholl took blue for Marzano paste tomatoes and cherry tomatoes.
Jeff Gibson took blue ribbons for pickled okra, green tomato relish, muscadine jam and peach vanilla preserves in canned food competition while Carolyn Gibson took blue for whole red tomatoes, pear jelly and apple butter. Lisa Long took first for mixed peppers, David Salas for spring honey and Randall Childres for cotton summer honey.
In the produce competition, Jeff Gibson took first place for spineless okra, cream peas and Brazilian peppers while Carolyn Gibson took a win for pumpkin and W.H. Brumley for Anaheim peppers, jalapeno peppers, banana peppers, and green bell peppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.