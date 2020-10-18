Although Covid-19 cases saw a 207-case surge in Lamar County this past week, and Clarksville ISD closed its doors as a precaution after four teachers reported positive, the novel coronavirus saw no significant increase in Red River Valley schools.
Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward reported three teachers at Cheatham Elementary and another at Clarksville High School tested positive early in the week, and the superintendent closed the school beginning Wednesday with classes to resume Monday.
“We were faced with quarantining three entire grade levels at Cheatham, and it gets to a point where trying to have school would lead to us having diminishing returns,” he said in a letter to parents posted on the district’s website.
Honey Grove and Detroit reported no new cases, however, a student at Detroit Middle Schools remains quarantined. A staff member at Rivercrest Elementary is quarantined but Rivercrest ISD reported no new cases last week. Cooper ISD also reported one student and a staff member with active cases and under quarantine.
Chisum ISD reported two cases at the high school this past week with another two high school students in quarantine since Oct. 9. Three individuals at Chisum Elementary remain on quarantine after contracting the virus Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, the district website said.
North Lamar ISD is reporting a staff member at Bailey Intermediate, three students at Stone Middle School and four students at North Lamar High School, all on quarantine.
Paris ISD reported two staff members at Aikin Elementary who tested positive last week along with a student at Crockett Intermediate and a student at Paris High School. A total of eight staff and six students remain quarantined.
