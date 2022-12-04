The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission is expected to delay action on a request for a change in zoning from one-family to two-family dwelling district at 1610 15th St. NE and look at several plats for new construction when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 107 E. Kaufman St.
Preliminary and final plats up for consideration include those in the 4400 block of Lamar Avenue, at 1167 Lamar Ave., at 1126 E. Houston St, in the 2300 block of 6th Street SE, the 200 block of 30th Street NE, at 1555 30th St. NW, 1750 W. Houston St. and 3064 Clarksville St.
