Paris City Hall Stock

Paris City Hall

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission is expected to delay action on a request for a change in zoning from one-family to two-family dwelling district at 1610 15th St. NE and look at several plats for new construction when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 107 E. Kaufman St.

Preliminary and final plats up for consideration include those in the 4400 block of Lamar Avenue, at 1167 Lamar Ave., at 1126 E. Houston St, in the 2300 block of 6th Street SE, the 200 block of 30th Street NE, at 1555 30th St. NW, 1750 W. Houston St. and 3064 Clarksville St.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.