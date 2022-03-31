I truly believe planning and making preparations for an upcoming outdoor outing is almost as much fun as the event itself! After many years kicking around the outdoors, enjoying everything from hunting big game to dunking a minnow in a farm pond for crappie, I’ve pared my gear down for each endeavor. This past week, I packed my bag for upcoming spring turkey hunts and checked it twice. I can’t afford to be way back in the woods on a turkey hunt and discover I’ve forgotten a vital piece of equipment!