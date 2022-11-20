Recently, several Paris Junior High School band students traveled to Pine Tree High School in Longview, Texas, to audition for the Junior High All-Region Band. This audition includes students from ten different schools.
Local students who qualified for the All- Region Bands include: Symphonic Band — Zabdy Guzman - Clarinet; Jeymi Reynaga Garcia – Trombone; and Joe Hernandez – Trombone. Concert Band — Hannah Cunningham - Flute; Zaria Mitchell - Flute; Alberto Alamilla - Clarinet; Caio Far - Clarinet; Brandon Dao - Alto Saxophone; Akshay Bacharanianda - Alto Saxophone; Jace Freeman - Trumpet; and Santiago Barragon - Percussion.
