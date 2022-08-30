Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy netted more than $28,000 at its seventh annual Farm to Table Breakfast on Saturday, and those in attendance came away with an appreciation of what the program provides.
“It was a huge success made possible by the generous community we live in and all the individual giving, our sponsors and in-kind donations,” said Taylor Sandoval, the nonprofit’s founder and executive director. “I especially want to thank our Percheron level sponsors, Quality Care ER, Paris Chevrolet and Children’s Dentistry.”
Held at the Cottonwood Barn, a venue just off of Stillhouse Road on CR 42200, Chef Michael with Damn Yankee food truck provided the meal that consisted of breakfast tacos and a wide range of specialty dishes. Chisum Middle School Beta Club members, under the direction of sponsor Trevelyn Marsh, served as hostesses for the event attended by more than 100 guests.
“This is our group’s second year to help out with this breakfast,” Marsh said. “Tailored Rides is a great organization and the breakfast gives my students a great opportunity to participate in a worthwhile event.”
Tailored Rides provides therapeutic riding and a wide range of programs with horses that promote physical, occupational and emotional growth for individuals with cognitive, physical and/or emotional needs, from adults to children.
Whether it’s a six-year-old with autism, someone recovering from a stroke or a teenager with anxiety, research shows that individuals of all ages who participate in equine assisted activities and therapies can experience physical and emotional rewards, according to information provided in an event brochure.
“Each and every one of our students comes to us needing or wanting,” Sandoval said during brief remarks. “And each and every one of our students comes away from our program gaining more than they expected. Each student builds strength, they all gain confidence and they all have fun and experience a sense of joy that may not be available to them in other areas of their lives.”
During its seven years in operation, the program has provided more than 1,600 lessons and currently teaches between seven to 15 lessons each week.
“I could spout a lot of numbers to you, but I would rather tell you about how we encourage our students to get to know each other and how we encourage diversity and acceptance, and how we are creating a safe environment to share, learn and communicate.
“We have a place with Tailored Rides that creates community and friendship in a way that cannot be replicated, and it is your support that allows us to continue that.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.