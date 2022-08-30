Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy netted more than $28,000 at its seventh annual Farm to Table Breakfast on Saturday, and those in attendance came away with an appreciation of what the program provides.

“It was a huge success made possible by the generous community we live in and all the individual giving, our sponsors and in-kind donations,” said Taylor Sandoval, the nonprofit’s founder and executive director. “I especially want to thank our Percheron level sponsors, Quality Care ER, Paris Chevrolet and Children’s Dentistry.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

