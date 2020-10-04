BONHAM —
Also on the meeting’s agenda is a Covid-19 status update; approval to publish notice of the Nov. 3 election; possible action to approve variance for a utility easement along the dividing lot lines for Dorsey Estates in Ravenna; possible action to approve a short plat for Star Fire Ranch in Ivanhoe; possible action to approve ROW requirement variance on South Dillard Street in Randolph; and possible action on an interlocal agreement with City of Leonard to lease an EMS facility.
The Commissioners’ Court meeting will be broadcast on Zoom with meeting ID 876 0116 9040.
