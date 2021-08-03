Editor’s Note: No Place to Call Home is a three part series looking at the lack of affordable housing in Lamar County and Paris. Part one introduced the issue, part two examines the affordability of existing property, and part three will analyze the reasons local developers are leaving Paris despite high demand for construction.
A senior citizen entered the United Way of Lamar County in tears, begging for help paying utilities and rent. She had already spent her entire Social Security check on rent alone, leaving her with $50 remaining to pay all other bills. She had to make a choice many Paris residents have made: pay for rent or basic necessities.
United Way director Jenny Wilson often sees cases such as these, where people have no choice but to pour all their wages into paying rent, leaving little to nothing left to survive on.
Nonprofits do their best to pick up the slack, but they can only do so much. Horizon House — the only homeless shelter in the city — can house 30 people. United Way already provides rent and utilities assistance, but it is dependent on community donations and grants.
At first, the solution seems obvious: landlords should lower their prices. However, many may find themselves struggling to eke out profit as it is, with prices lower than similar listings throughout Texas. A combination of increasing property values and decreasing supply has raised housing costs for everyone in the county.
What counts as affordable?
An apartment or home is considered affordable rent if it costs 30% or less of a person’s income, Wilson said. Many Paris residents pay much more than that — some as high as 80% or 90%.
On average, it takes an hourly wage of at least $11.31 to afford a one-bedroom apartment, $14.77 for a two-bedroom apartment and $19.63 for a three-bedroom apartment in Lamar County, according to data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Though the problem hits minimum wage workers the hardest, employees making an average income in the county still cannot find affordable rent. At the area’s median income for a single person household, rent must be a maximum of $440 a month to fall under the 30% benchmark.
But people are hard-pressed to find a one-bedroom apartment falling under $440 a month. Under fair market rent prices in Lamar County, a one-bedroom apartment costs $588, a two-bedroom apartment costs $768 and a three-bedroom apartment costs $1,021. Unless a household has two or more working members, none of these options are affordable.
“I am not getting any applications from anybody who is low-income whose rent is 30% of their income. In most cases, it’s more like 70%, 80% and 90%. And people say, well how are they living? How are they affording utilities and food and medical and childcare and clothing? And the answer is, they’re not. Most of them have food stamps and they’re using the food pantry, and then they’re going to other resources to pay their utilities,” Wilson said.
City funded public housing and Section 8 options exist for those considered low-income, but waiting lists can last for more than two years, a non-sustainable solution for someone trying to scrape together enough for an immediate place to stay.
Lowering rental costs isn’t the answer
Using data drawn from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, rent on a one-bedroom apartment increased by about 4.5% in Lamar County from 2020. Rent on two and three-bedroom apartments rose more than the smaller apartments, 6.6% and 7.8% respectively.
A lack of rental property supply would suggest landlords could charge even more and still fill every room.
Developers such as Kenneth Millsap know exactly what the affordable housing situation looks like, but if they want to pay their own expenses, they’ve got little choice besides raising rental costs to match their increased taxes.
“Our government agencies are saying, ‘well we’ve got to get caught up with the times, we’ve got to bring our values up.’ But because they’re raising taxes, that’s passed down to my renters. So if I’ve got this property and I have to pay more taxes, I have to go up on rent. Well, the people that are renting are not getting pay raises. If they’re below the normal pay scale for the state, we’ve got an issue there. If the houses are not affordable based on the median income for Lamar County, and we’re raising taxes, it hurts,” Millsap said.
The cost of buying, building and maintaining a property adds up quickly as is, but when combined with escalating utility costs and property taxes, it becomes overwhelming.
Millsap said a valuation of one of his properties rose from $100,000 to $500,000 the next year with no changes to the actual property. Though that property increased more than others, it reflected a persistent theme of high value increases. Because Lamar County collects an average 1.39% of a property’s assessed market value, Millsap’s property tax would have increased from $1,390 to $6,950 if he had not won his protest to the Board of Appraisals. The new property tax would have increased by five times what he had paid.
“Of course, (the Board of Appraisals) will reduce it. We’ve got to go ask them to reduce it and argue the case, and they’ll bring it down,” Millsap said.
Because average rent rates increased between 4% and 8%, the lack of affordable housing cannot lie entirely at the feet of developers and landowners.
Rising property valuations equals rising rental costs
Market value totals on property rose $500 million to $6.7 billion from 2020 to 2021, according to the official Lamar County Appraisal District certified tax roll delivered to school districts and other governmental entities last week. The number of properties appraised increased by 311. The property tax rate represents a total increase of about 7.5% from the year before across all property types.
Lamar County already lags behind the free market value, valuing properties at only 85% of what they sell for, according to the state comptroller.
“In the case of Lamar County, they’re just trying to get to the state standard of what the state says fair market housing ought to be. And that’s within 95% to 105% of the market value. So if you’ve got a $100,000 house, it should be appraised at 100. It should not be appraised at $88,000, and it should not be appraised at $110,000,” Board of Appraisals member Ray Ball said.
Ultimately though, the sale price of similar properties are not always indicative of what they are worth. For instance, before home sales, residents will often clean up their properties, add new coats of paint and otherwise improve the appeal of the location.
“Now we don’t compare the same. The (state’s) not looking at us in Lamar County like they look at Dallas County as far as values. They look at us based on what numbers they can pick out when somebody buys a house or sells a house in Lamar County. And they got the numbers. How did that house compare to what the Appraisal District had it on the rolls at? So if it was on the rolls at $100,000 and it sold for $200,000, the house is basically at 50% of market value,” Ball added.
However, a more ominous situation arises when national developers come in from out of town, willing to pay much more than a property is worth to ensure they get it.
“We have people who come in here from California or some other state who sold a house for $1 million. And then they come in here and they find the ideal house, bigger and better and more beautiful than what they had in California, and they’re willing to pay twice the market value. They’re willing to pay $500,000 because they just got a million dollars out of their house in California, so now they’ve stepped up and bought a $500,000 house for a bigger house, less money, and suddenly they’ve just upped the market value for everybody everywhere who has a similar house,” Ball said.
Saving the schools
Why not ignore what the state thinks county appraisals should be? After all, if national builders have thrown off the metrics, shouldn’t local owners be measured the same as they always have been? To ensure all owners are held to the same standards, the state government has issued a penalty.
Unless the county can increase its property valuations to within 95% of the value determined by sale prices, the state will cut millions of dollars in school funding.
“And if you don’t get to the 95% or be a little over to the 105%, (the state) will cut funding to your schools to the same level as your market values. So the school systems could lose as much as 15% of whatever current funding they’re getting simply because they’re not collecting enough taxes based on the comptroller’s determination of state, across the board type numbers,” Ball said.
Paris ISD already lost $2.7 million in state funding after the state’s two-year grace period expired in February, and if property valuations for multifamily and residential properties are not increased still further, they stand to lose more in the future.
State property valuations are hundreds of millions of dollars higher than the valuations determined by the Lamar County Appraisal District, and they have been for years, Paris ISD business manager Tish Holleman told trustees at a March meeting.
During the school’s grace period, the Texas Education Agency allowed the use of lower local property valuations for its Tier I funding formula. However, that period ran out Feb. 1, and the TEA switched immediately to higher state valuations. The outcome resulted in a financial hit to the district that will persist through the current fiscal year and into the next, Holleman said.
Now that the state valuation numbers are plugged into the formula, the district’s needed property tax revenue has increased to $10.3 million. That’s because Lamar County Appraisal District valued property within the school district at $906 million, whereas the state values it at between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion, Holleman told trustees.
The loss of millions of dollars in funding could be the difference in hiring new teachers, expanding facilities and providing student essentials, though the school district is currently balancing the loss.
Local vs. State?
What is considered a standard endeavor at the state level in Austin causes crises in rural Lamar County. As the Appraisal District hikes property valuations to meet the state mandated amount, some take advantage of the property increases to sell, while others find it hard to hold on to what they already have. Farmers and ranchers have begun separating their land to take advantage of the record high property values, Lamar County’s Texas A&M Agrilife Extension agent Jessica Humphrey said.
“We are getting an increased amount of people moving into the county. As far as a short-term effect, landowners particularly are realizing that it is more beneficial as far as economics is concerned for them to section off their land and sell it for a much higher market price to those people who are moving in, forming ranches here, or just giving people some acreage other than just a front and back yard to build their house on. So as we continue to see that trend, obviously the amount of land that we use for agricultural use in Lamar County will diminish,” Humphrey said.
The sale of this land poses a risk to the primary income of Lamar County, which comes from agriculture.
Whether it comes from agriculture or corporate work, Lamar County residents can’t support rising property taxes based on the area’s median income. For those already living paycheck to paycheck or having to choose between rent and food, small differences make a big deal.
“A living wage is linked to affordable wage, and lack of a living wage and lack of affordable housing gets tied up into all the other issues that we as United Way deal with. So it gets tied up into transportation. You know, if you can barely afford your rent, how do you afford car insurance, gas? And then people say, “well, just get a job.” And if you don’t have transportation, it’s very hard to get to your job. And if you’re spending all your money on rent, how do you afford childcare? Well, if you can’t afford childcare, how do you keep your job?” Wilson asked.
“We also have to think about seniors. Older adults, disabled individuals who are living on their own. Those people cannot afford a massive hike in their property taxes. And it absolutely can be the difference in them not paying it, ending up foreclosed and then losing their property,” Horizon House director Shelly Braziel said.
Some options do exist for seniors and homeowners, including a homestead exemption and tax freeze. A homestead exemption allows property owners to claim one residential location to receive an exemption on. The exemption will lower the appraised value of the home and thus lower property taxes.
Those 65 and older also qualify for certain tax freezes and exemptions including one that can halt increasing property taxation.
The vicious cycle
Housing in Paris can easily become a vicious cycle. It begins with none, which creates decreased supply and increased demand. To remedy the situation, local builders come into the city to build more housing, but due to difficulties building in the city, they leave without developing properties. To fill the gap, state and national builders come into the city with more money and buy properties for more than they would otherwise sell, driving up valuations and ultimately taxes.
When property taxes go up, rent goes up. When rent goes up, affordable housing disappears.
Until local rather than national investors can be enticed to build in Paris, the situation will likely remain stagnant or worsen.
