The result of rising costs and foundation concerns may force the planned North Lamar elementary school skyward.
To stay within a $23.8 million budget promised voters during the 2021 bond election, a reduced footprint with a two-story building may be the only option, the district’s architects told school trustees at a meeting earlier this week. Information came as a discussion item only at a Monday night board meeting.
“Once we got the geotechnical information in late December, we started exploring two-story options,” Parkhill architect Michael Strain said during a presentation by fellow Parkhill architect Hector de Santiago. “The updated renderings are still in flux, obviously with floor plan elevations, but this should give you a rough idea.”
At a Jan. 16 meeting, Strain told trustees typographical data had been received and that structural engineers were working to evaluate foundation systems. As is normally the case in much of Northeast Texas, moving land formations often play havoc with buildings, as North Lamar has experienced at the Higgins and Bailey campuses.
Later at the meeting, trustees learned of an increase in value to the planned Mockingbird Solar Center, a $400 million-plus project planned west of town on property in both the North Lamar ISD and Chisum ISD districts.
North Lamar attorney Rick Lambert and Mockingbird solar representative Jordon Shontz presented information about changes to an application for an appraised value limitation, and trustees authorized the superintendent, along with legal counsel, to review the application for completeness and submit it to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for approval.
During public forum earlier, trustees heard from Sharon Hindman with concerns about an altercation that she said took place in class with a substitute teacher, and from English as a Second Language teacher Melissa LaVoy, who brought letters from her students thanking the board, and from parent Roy Cagle, who spoke favorably about the high school’s English department.
Action items at the meeting included the following:
• Approval of the district’s innovation plan.
• Notice of election May 7 of two board members and a contract with Lamar County Elections Division to conduct the election.
• Approval of 2020 district goals.
•Approval of the superintendent’s recommendation for renewal/non-renewal of administrators and directors contracts.
• Accept application from Mockingbird Solar Center for an appraised value limitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.