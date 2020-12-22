The Covid-19 vaccine could be coming to Paris Regional Medical Center as soon as Wednesday, Dr. Amanda Green said. The timeline is not set in stone yet, but Green said the latest it would be arriving is the end of December and that the hospital will be allocated 600 doses, according to what she’s been told by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Green added the Kroger pharmacy has been allocated 500 doses, the Brookshire’s pharmacy has been allocated 100 and the Paul Puckett Family Clinic in Honey Grove has been allocated 500. She said she and Gina Prestridge of the Paris-Lamar County Health District are in talks with Kroger to potentially distribute some of its doses to local first responders, including firefighters, police officers and paramedics.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, have laid out guidelines for the initial distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, which currently stands at three phases.
Phase one will include high-risk health workers and first responders, as well as people with underlying health conditions that put them at a “significantly higher risk” and older adults living in “congregate or overcrowded settings,” like nursing homes.
Phase two will see the vaccine distributed to K-12 teachers and school staff, as well as childcare workers. It will also be given to workers who are considered “critical” and in “high-risk settings,” which are deemed industries that are essential for society to function, and people with underlying health conditions that put them at “moderately higher risk.” People living in homeless shelters and others who live in group homes, such as those for people with disabilities, and staff at those facilities are also included in phase two, along with incarcerated people and staff who work at prisons, jails or detention centers, as well as older adults not included in phase one.
Phase three will then go out to young adults, children and workers in “industries and occupations important to the functioning of society” that put them at increased risk of exposure.
Green said concerns about the vaccine have been circulating, but she wants to calm people’s nerves about it. She said some people are anxious to get the vaccine as fast as possible and others are skeptical of its safety. For the former, she said the rollout will be a multi-month process, but she wants to assure Red River Valley residents that if they want to be vaccinated, they should be able to get one sometime in the near future. For the latter, she reinforced that the CDC has not seen any widespread severe side effects from the vaccine — the most common is a sore spot at the injection site — and that based on the vast number of people involved in the study and their diverse backgrounds, the vaccine is safe.
“I’m going to get it, and I recommend that other people get it,” Green said.
Green did caution that some people with severe allergies, like those who carry EpiPens, may not want to take the vaccine as it could cause an immune-related reaction.
Further information about the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, and the reasoning behind it, can be found on the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine website, nationalacademies.org.
