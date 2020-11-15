HONEY GROVE — Author and columnist Reavis Z. Wortham, a fourth-generation Texan and a native of Lamar County, will visit the Honey Grove Library & Learning Center for a book signing event at 6 p.m., Thursday.
The event will take place in Lyday Hall, the former civic center, which is now part of the library.
The library recently underwent a renovation to the historic downtown building it is housed in, and a virtual tour of the facility has been posted at honeygrovelibrary.org.
Wortham is a retired school administrator who lives in northeast Texas. He began his writing career in 1988 with a weekly column in The Paris News, chronicling his life-long experiences and love of the outdoors. He soon began writing for a number of other publications, including daily and weekly newspapers and state and regional outdoor magazines.
He published his first book at the age of 56. “The Rock Hole,” the first in his Red River Mysteries Series, is set in the bottomlands of that river and the communities that people it. The book was a finalist for the Benjamin Franklin Award presented by the Independent Book Publishers Association, and a finalist for the Will Rogers Medallion. The eight book in the series, “Laying Bone,” is set for release in January.
Wortham is also the author of the Spur Award-winning Sonny Hawke novels, recounting the modern day adventures of a Texas Ranger. He is a member of Mystery Writers of America, the Writers’ League of Texas, International Association of Crime Writers (North American Branch), Sisters in Crime, The Texas Outdoor Writers Association and International Thriller Writers.
Library officials request reservations for a seat to this event be made by calling 903-378-2206. Seating will be socially distanced and masks will be required.
The Honey Grove Library and Learning Center is at 500 N. 6th St. in Honey Grove. Visit honeygrovelibrary.org for more information on its services and events.
