Close to 1,600 people packed into the fields surrounding Richard Drake’s Party Barn in Powderly to witness the front porch singing of the Oak Ridge Boys, who performed at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum’s yearly fundraiser Saturday.
The memorial’s vice-chairman, Johnny Williams, emceed the night’s festivities, which included food, beverages and a charity auction.
With the crowd’s help, Madison Oats sang the national anthem before the bluegrass duo of Kristyn Harris and Hailey Sandoz kicked things off with their brand of traditional country, western and bluegrass.
The duo performed songs made famous by Alison Krauss and Union Station, Patsy Cline and Michael Martin Murphy, among others, including a last-minute request for the Texas A&M University’s Aggie War Hymn.
Multiple items hit the auction block before the Oak Ridge Boys took the stage. Later in the evening, Williams announced that the auction raised $55,100 for the veterans memorial fund.
“Gosh, we just found out backstage that somebody paid $1,600 for our greatest hits album,” Oak Ridge Boys’s tenor Joe Bansall said Saturday. “You could have got it at the flea market for, like, two bucks.”
U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon’s press secretary Hannah Spurr presented Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient John Harrington with a congressional commendation for his service.
Williams thanked the night’s many sponsors throughout the show and shouted out a man he called a semicelebrity, former WFAA sportscaster Dale Hansen.
After final stage preparations, the Oak Ridge Boys took to the rostrum to sing all their hits from over the decades.
While dancing was sparse, with lawn chairs adorning most of the dance floor, the audience remained engaged despite the cold winds that forced a few to leave early.
Capping the night with their biggest single, “Elvira,” the Oak Ridge Boys’ brought a level of professionalism and production rarely seen at local concerts.
“Well, it seems like a great night in East Texas,” Bansall said in-between songs, thanking the crowd for supporting the veterans memorial.
Taylor Town to Oak Ridge
From a Lamar County farm to the Country Music Hall of Fame, country music legend Duane Allen said he wouldn’t trade it for anything.
“You know, I wouldn’t take growing up on a farm in Northeast Texas for anything,” the 79-year-old said from his longtime home in Hendersonville, Tenn.
The Oak Ridge Boys, which Allen has been the lead vocalist of for more than 50 years, is scheduled to perform once again at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum fundraiser Saturday at Drake’s Party Barn in Powderly.
Reared in Taylor Town, Allen said he grew up on the family farm in the dispersed rural community 15 miles southeast of Paris.
“My father raised all of the Allen family on 160 acres of farmland,” Allen said, noting his father’s faith. “He was a very spiritual man. He didn’t force it on anybody. He felt like the greatest praise he could give to God is to make his living in the dirt of the ground.”
Singing as early as he can remember, Allen credited his parents with immersing him and his siblings in music.
“I learned how to sing from all my brothers and sisters, and my mom and dad,” Allen reflected. “We always had a quartet.”
Allen said he attended Cunningham Public School, a long-defunct school room housing all grade levels, just a short distance from the family farm.
“I wouldn’t take anything for being raised in the country where we worked for a living, and many times the Allen family had to be held out of school for two or three weeks because we had to gather the crops, and we’d have to catch up on our studies late at night.”
In addition to growing maize, corn, and cotton, among other crops, Allen said he bought his school clothes from the watermelons his father let him grow.
“Even before I had a driver’s license, he’d let me use the farm pickup, and Daddy would call out the price of the watermelons, and we’d drive around and sell them,” Allen recalled. “That’s how I bought my school clothes.”
Allen said when he wasn’t at school or tending to the farm, he was singing with his family at various church and community functions.
“Momma always took us to those singings,” Allen remembered of his family quartet. “We’d have all-day singings with dinner on the ground on Sundays, and those would take us all over (Lamar County) and the adjoining counties.”
Allen said he graduated from Cunningham High School in 1960 and credited his time at Paris Junior College with giving him the tools to keep the Oaks, as his band is lovingly known, in business all these years later.
“My studies at PJC are some of the most beneficial times in my college career,” Allen said. He graduated as class valedictorian in 1962 with a major in business administration.
After two years at PJC, Allen transferred to East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University-Commerce, where he graduated with a bachelor’s in music in 1965, studying with Metropolitan Opera singers Richard Webb and William Abbott.
“They taught me to project and how to get my vocal talent to sell on the back row, not just the front row,” Allen said of the famed tenors.
Allen is a distinguished alumnus of both PJC and Texas A&M University, with the junior college naming its stage inside Ray E. Karrer Theatre after him in 2014.
During those crucial years, Allen said he worked several jobs to support himself through college, including teaching at Fourth Ward Elementary School and a stint as a disc jockey at KPLT-FM.
“I had a radio show there for about two and a half years,” Allen said of KPLT. “I had an hourly show to help me work through college. I sold advertising and wrote scripts, then I would sing on Sundays somewhere with the Southernaires.”
The Southernaires Quartet of Paris was a gospel quartet founded in 1956 in Paris by J. Howard Rogers, who later went on to found the Southern Gospel Music Association in 1972.
Allen said he started singing for the group when he turned 16, where he stayed for five years until being hired by Knoxville, Tenn.-based Prophets Quartet.
It was with the Prophets when Allen was approached to sing for the Oak Ridge Boys, but Allen said he had to decline due to being drafted by the U.S. Army during the height of the Vietnam War.
“The Oak Ridge Boys had offered me a job at that time, and I told them that I could really go with them because I had been drafted,” Allen recalled.
After enlistment, Allen said doctors found a heart condition that required a medical discharge, and that is when history truly began.
Once he returned to Paris, local banker J.B. “Beadum” Bankhead covered a counter check to purchase a 1966 Buick Riviera, which Allen said he drove all night to proposition the Oak Ridge Boys in their office at the RCA Records building in Nashville.
That was in 1966, and Allen has led the group ever since.
“We’re a bunch of old men today, but we’re still turning down more dates that we can work,” Allen said. “This date that we have to come to Powderly, that was booked a year ago, and that is the only way we could make sure we could get the date in the book.”
The Oak Ridge Boys’s latest album, ‘Front Porch Singin’,’ is made up of new and old country and gospel songs across the Oaks’ repertoire, and the group’s live show is more intimate than ever.
“We’ve been doing something very special this year,” Allen said. “What we’re doing is bringing stools and sitting them up on the edge of the stage, and making the stage your front porch.
“People are getting to know us better than just ten hits in a row,” Allen continued. “Getting to know us after all these years is something we’ve never done before.”
The most successful musician to hail from Lamar County, Allen is an inductee of the Texas Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Gospel Hall of Fame in Nashville, the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame and the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame.
Allen’s time with the Oak Ridge Boys includes more than 41 million records sold with a dozen No. 1 singles and 30 Top 10 hits, along with 12 gold, three platinum and one double platinum album.
