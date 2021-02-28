PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD officials will share information about an upcoming May 1 bond election at a 6 p.m. public meeting Monday in the high school cafeteria.
“We are going to explain how we came to the $7.5 million, and make sure everyone understands what our plans are for Blossom Elementary and the junior high,” Superintendent Jeff Ballard said.
“It’s something we have been needing in Blossom for a long time,” he added. “It’s exciting at the junior high to get everybody out of portables. We are planning to upgrade the front of the building so the kids will have something to be proud of.”
Eight classrooms are planned at Blossom and up to eight at the junior high, along with supporting common areas such as restrooms and workrooms, Ballard said. At Blossom, plans call for part of the new classrooms to be storm-certified.
“We are also looking at building a multi-purpose room at Blossom to give students a place to go on bad weather days, and for the community to use as needed,” Ballard said, noting the gymnasium is used most periods for physical education.
At a board meeting last week, trustees decided to use a construction manager project delivery method, and determined scoring criteria to be used in interviews for the position. Trustees named a committee to evaluate proposals to include the superintendent, business manager, school principals, architects and board president.
