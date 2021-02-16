A rare frigid blast of arctic air coupled with an overnight snowstorm brought historic wintry conditions to Northeast Texas, taking out power for tens of thousands of homes and businesses while also closing schools and businesses.
Electric delivery company Oncor warned early Monday of rolling blackouts ordered by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, some of which could last up to 45 minutes at a time. ERCOT issued the order as Texans strained the state’s electric grid trying to stay warm as temperatures fell into the single digits and wind chills dipped to below -10.
Lamar Electric Cooperative on Monday said blackouts should last 15 to 20 minutes at a time, and there was no set schedule for when blackouts would occur. Feeders were selected base on varying orders of load to reduce, the company stated in a Facebook post. At the time, ERCOT demand forecasts indicated load would peak around 71,000 MWh on Monday and today, about 8% higher than the all-time 15-minute weather peak of 66,068 MWh reached on Jan. 17, 2018, LEC reported.
“We encourage all Lamar Electric members to reduce energy usage on Monday and Tuesday (February 15 and 16) between 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Also, stay informed on current weather conditions,” the company said in a statement to customers.
ERCOT described the rotating outages as a “last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole,” adding that utility transmission companies are tasked with determining how to reduce demand on the system. Rotating outages are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service that rotate through different parts of the electric grid. The outages typically last 15 to 45 minutes in each area but may vary, Oncor warned.
LEC linemen were kept busy patrolling lines and restoring services in areas where the power was out. The company reported an issue with the Cooper Enloe substation that created an extended outage that started at 5:46 a.m. for Delta County, Highway 24, Charleston and Kensington areas. It also reported that crews were working on the feeder serving Pattonville, Detroit, South Detroit and Hoovertown, and crews removed a tree on the line affecting service in those areas. Crews also patrolled lines while the Marvin meter point was off.
Area schools and businesses remained closed Monday, with some schools announcing closures through the end of the week, as snow-covered roads remained slick. Texas Department of Transportation crews began plowing thoroughfares early Monday.
“Our crews are out in 24-hour shifts working to clear travel corridors in the district and will remain in the field until this weather passes,” TxDOT public information officer Tim McAlavy said.
McAlavy, Sheriff Scott Cass and Interim Paris Police Chief Randy Tuttle urged people to stay off the roads and to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
“Those that must drive on roads should do so using extreme caution,” Tuttle said. “Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Drive at a slow speed, giving yourself plenty of distance between vehicles.”
Through Monday morning, a few minor accidents were reported, Tuttle said, adding that the rolling power outages were affecting traffic lights throughout the city. He warned drivers to approach intersections with caution.
Throughout the county, there had been 22 accidents since winter weather struck Thursday, Chief Deputy Tommy Moore reported. All county roads were impacted by snow and ice, though none were shut down. Lesser traveled roads were in the worst condition, including the farm-to-market roads, Moore reported.
“We are also bracing for the snow that is forecast to come in Tuesday night through Wednesday. We would ask everyone to please stay at home if you don’t have to be out. We would also like to thank the citizens of our county who have donated to the first responders who are having to work in these conditions. Without them our job would be much more difficult,” Moore said.
The extreme cold that accompanied the snowstorm is expected to last for most of this week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Monday morning’s temperature was 5 degrees in Paris with a wind chill of -14 degrees. The coldest temperatures were expected overnight, down to about -3 degrees, before warming to 21 degrees today.
A Winter Storm Warning was issued Monday afternoon as snow chances are expected to ramp up tonight, rising from 50% to 90% and staying there through the day Wednesday before falling to 40% Wednesday night and tapering off Thursday morning. New accumulations of up to 6 inches may be possible, with the heaviest amounts northeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, NWS meteorologists warned.
The Red River Valley area remains under Wind Chill and Hard Freeze warnings through noon today.
“Extreme cold will become life threatening to people and animals outside without adequate warmth or shelter,” the NWS warned.
As people try to stay warm, Atmos Energy joined power companies in asking residents and businesses to conserve energy. The company advised customers to lower their thermostat to at least 68 degrees or to consider wearing additional layers of clothing while turning the thermostat down further. Atmos also advised customers to lower their water heater temperature to 120 degrees, reduce shower times and avoid baths, unplug electronic devices and turn off lights not in use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.