CLARKSVILLE - City Council members will decide whether to accept the allocation method for the Opioid Settlement Proceeds at the meeting at 6 tonight in the Clarksville City Hall, 800 W. Main St.
The council also plans to vote on an ordinance declaring unopposed candidates for the mayor and council seats 1, 2, 3 and 4 to be elected and the election that was set for May 7 canceled.
Council members plan to discuss hiring a building contractor for the HOME program and possibly proclaiming April as Fair Housing Month.
The council is also scheduled to hear an update on the Clarksville collection system with possible action being taken once the report is heard,
The council also plans an executive session to review and discuss applications for the city manager position that remains open on the city staff.
