Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called on supporters to get out the vote in November in what he termed a tight race for Republican statewide officer holders as he addressed issues facing farmers Saturday at the Dunmon Ranch near Powderly.
“Beto (O’Rourke) is going to turn every Democrat out, and (Gov. Greg Abbott, myself and (Lt. Gov. Dan) Patrick, we’re going to get killed in Dallas, killed in San Antonio, Houston, Austin and El Paso,” Miller said. “If I get 65% of the vote in Paris, Texas, I lose. I’ve got to have 75% to 80%. We’ve got to get our base, our people out to the polls.”
After touting his department’s accomplishments and his unfaltering support for former president Donald Trump, Miller responded to several questions from a group of about 50 supporters gathered for a fundraiser for the Republican Women of the Red River Valley, a group led by Cynthia Rice-Tims, who said she organized the group to take action against unfettered liberalism and to follow the example of Christian patriots during the American Revolution.
“We’ve got to take care of business,” Rice-Tims said. “We can’t wait for someone to rally us; we’ve got to be the ones with the megaphone.”
The two-term commissioner called the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes and a ban on the sale of Texas land to China as his two top legislative priorities for the upcoming 88th Texas Legislature that begins Jan 10.
“We have to stop letting China buy our farmlands,” Miller said as he noted 37 other states have some kind of restrictions and eight states have a complete ban. “I recognize the importance of private property rights, but at some point you’ve got to put patriotism above profits.”
“I am not advocating recreational marijuana, but if we have something that could help somebody improve their quality of life, I think It’s time,” Miller said, as he noted Texas has had a limited program since 2011 that has its winners and losers. “If you have epilepsy you can get a prescription, but if you have Parkinsons you’re out of luck. We just need to get the bureaucrats and elected officials out of the medical field and let the doctors determine what’s best.”
The commissioners touted his department’s efforts during Covid by urging Go Texan companies to convert to making gowns, masks and hand sanitizers along with opening warehouses and partnering with the Office of Emergency Management to needed protective gear to hospitals across the state.
Miller also noted that during the agency’s latest Sunset Review, conducted every 12 years, the department was credited with being the state’s most efficient agency.
“That’s not bragging on myself,” Miller said. “That’s the quality of people that we have working for us. I have people that are smarter than me, and I let them tell me what we need to do.”
The department’s responsibilities run the gamut from consumer protection with weights and measures regulations to protecting agricultural production, to overseeing the public school meal program, and among other things, to managing the Go Texan marketing program that includes global outreach and weekly radio and television shows.
To a round of applause, Miller said he is a loyal Donald Trump supporter.
“I was the first statewide elected official that actually supported Trump in his first election,” Miller said as he shared that he was considered for agricultural secretary during the first Trump administration and that before the last presidential election, he was asked if he would consider the post again, and went through an intensive FBI background check.
“The amazing part about all of it, I passed and was ready to go,” Miller said. “I love being your ag commissioner, I mean this job is the best job I’ve ever had and it just fits me like a glove, but if the president of the United States asks you to do something.”
Miller shared that he recently spent about an hour with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
“He hasn’t announced yet that he will run in 2024, but after that dinner meeting, I’m 100% convinced he’s running, and I am looking forward to getting back in there because all this stuff that we are facing can be fixed if we just reinstate the Trump era policy because it was working.
Miller encouraged the audience to follow him on Facebook at Miller for Texas, and said, “I am by far the most active political person in the United States with almost 900,000 followers reaching about 40 to 50 million people a month. I put a lot of information that gets me in trouble a lot of times.”
Questions from the audience, one about solar farms taking agricultural land in Lamar County, prompted Miller to talk about problems with the power grid and how in eight years he has never had a meeting nor received a phone call or letter from Gov. Greg Abbott.
“Before the big February freeze last year, I wrote him to put ag processing plants as a top priority, but received no answer,” Miller said before reminding his audience that he proposed a 15-point plan several years ago to fix the power grid. “The Legislature passed two of the 15, one is to require the ERCOT board to reside in Texas and one that power plants have to do weatherization.”
In addressing the question, Miller went on to explain that solar companies target blackland and some of the state’s best farmlands because dust from sandy lands covers solar panels and prevents them from working properly.
“I hear a lot of complaints from people all across the state but there’s not much we can do because of private property rights, but solar farms are getting a lot of heat,” Miller said.
In response to a question about the effect inflation has on past federal grants, although Miller replied he has nothing to do with federal programs, the question did prompt the commissioner to talk about his successful effort to block a recent federal loan forgiveness program sponsored by the Biden administration, that would forgive USDA loans on land purchases at 120%.
“To qualify for this loan, you had to be Black,” Miller said. “White boys don’t need to apply. So we sued and won right off the bat, I mean, the court said, ‘yeah, that’s unconstitutional.’ So now they’ve come back and are doing it the right way; it’s now for anybody economically disadvantaged.”
In answer to a concern about the drought forcing ranchers to sell cattle, Miller agreed times are tough much like in 2010 but that the end result will equate to herds with better genetics.
“The Lord will send us rain eventually,” Miller said. “We had a huge liquidation in 2010-11, and most everybody keeps their very best. They keep the heifers and it vastly improves our genetics. It took us about six years last time to build livestock numbers back.”
A question about the current administration’s plan to reduce the agriculture footprint by 30% by year 2030 for conservation purposes prompted Miller to weigh in on misconceptions about cows adding carbon to the atmosphere through flatulence.
“Cows are a ruminant animal and they do not fart,” Miller said. “They do belch since they regurgitate their food. Cows don’t make carbon; they just eat grass that has carbon in it and pass it along. If they don’t eat it, it just falls over and carbon is released.”
When asked what Republicans can do to help prevent the Biden administration from advancing its climate change legislation, Miller emphasized the importance of mid-term elections.
“They’re pushing through everything they possibly can in a last ditch effort because once we take over the House we can stop them,” Miller said. “If we take over the Senate, we really stop them.”
Likewise, Miller stressed the importance of Republicans winning statewide elections as he noted the decline of rural representation in Austin.
“Rural elected representatives used to run this state, but it’s not that way any more,” Miller said. “Myself and the comptroller are the only statewide officials that have any kind of ag background, and the others just don’t understand our lifestyle and how hard it is to make a living in agriculture.”
Although Miller expressed concern about Abbott, he stressed the importance of rural conservatives getting out the vote in support of the Republican ticket.
