Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called on supporters to get out the vote in November in what he termed a tight race for Republican statewide officer holders as he addressed issues facing farmers Saturday at the Dunmon Ranch near Powderly.

“Beto (O’Rourke) is going to turn every Democrat out, and (Gov. Greg Abbott, myself and (Lt. Gov. Dan) Patrick, we’re going to get killed in Dallas, killed in San Antonio, Houston, Austin and El Paso,” Miller said. “If I get 65% of the vote in Paris, Texas, I lose. I’ve got to have 75% to 80%. We’ve got to get our base, our people out to the polls.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

