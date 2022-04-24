Adorned by girls dressed in colorful formals, the Peristyle at Bywaters Park in downtown Paris served as the venue Friday night for the coronation of Paris High School junior Ella Ryan Harper as the 2022-2023 Crepe Myrtle queen. The 17-year-old student is the daughter of Jordon and Lindsey Harper.
Outgoing queen and president of the high school Althea Garden Club, Lilly Lewis, crowned the new queen as the royal court looked on from their positions on the Peristyle. Althea Club sponsor Crystal Henry served as mistress of ceremonies.
Madison Meyer entertained with “I Can’t Help Falling in Love” and Cate Biard, Olivia Fitzgerals, Ryan Sadau and Annie Gibbons shared the history of crape myrtles in Paris and the coronation ceremony, now in its 44th year.
As is the custom, the queen was chosen by Paris High School teachers who judged essays that described why each of the eleven nominees desired to represent the community as crepe myrtle queen and what being crowned queen would mean to each of them.
“Althea Garden Club has provided the opportunity to further friendships with a multitude of girls while also giving back to our school and community,” Harper said in her essay. “This group has a strong bond that is shown by the inclusivity of the organization, and how we cherish every moment spent together working on projects.”
In addition to serving in the Althea Garden Club, Harper is a varsity cheerleader, a member of the National Honor Society and Key Club and is secretary of the Student Council. She is active in her church, Holy Cross Episcopal.
Nominees for the honor included Sophia Hamer, daughter of John and Wendy Hamer; Kathryn Hoog, daughter of Brandon and Modgie Hoog; Grace Lowry, daughter of John and Adrianne Lowry; Ainsley Mathieu, daughter of Miles and Audrey Mathieu; Elise Napier, daughter of Shawn and Leigh Napier, Anlyn Newberry, daughter of Cody and Desiree Newberry; Abigail Perry, daughter of Dan and Ellen; Cameron Powell, daughter of Ricky and Holly Powell; Sophia Stone, daughter of Chad and Jill Stone; and Madelyn Tullos, daughter of Brian and Melissa Tullos.
The royal court consisted of Kaylee Allsion, Leilin Hamner, Alyssa Murray, Brook Patrick, Ava Tidwell, Lucy Walter, Ava Fitzgerald, Jasmine Franklin, Mazy Frierson, Madeline Green, Adeliz Hinojosa, Erika Holt, Shamyia Holt, Kiera Martin, Mackenzie Martin, Amy Martinez, Kenna Payne and Alexa Rethman.
The crape myrtle has long been associated with Paris and Lamar County, and the coronation of a Crape Myrtle Queen has taken place since 1976, according to information shared at the coronation. Mrs. A.M. Aikin initiated the selection of a queen as a fanale to the annual Paris Summer band concert in Bywaters Park. Since then, the queen has been selected from the members of the Althea Garden Club at Paris High School.
As early as 1856, Mrs. Sam Bell Maxey brought crape myrtles to Paris following her marriage to Gen. Sam Bell Maxey, and the trees still grace the south lawn of the historic Maxey House on South Church Street.
A.G.(Pat) Mayes, publisher of The Paris News, worked to have Paris designated as the Crape Myrtle City for the Texas Centennial in 1936 and, as part of this effort, The Paris News sold hundreds of crape myrtle plants for 25 cents each. His daughter, Mrs. Walter Basso, organized the Crape Myrtle for Paris Committee in 1966 and worked to have the crape myrtle designated as the official city and county flower. Mrs. Bassano and Homer Thornton, then president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, received a Keep Texas Beautiful plaque, now displayed in Bywaters Park.
