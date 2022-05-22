The Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris raised roughly $12,000 this week at its second annual Chipping Away at Child Abuse Golf Tournament.
“It went really well,” executive director Rebecca Peevy said. “We had 15 teams come out and take part, and we’re so thankful to all of them. We rely on people’s generosity, so this means a lot.”
The money raised will go towards operating expenses such as maintenance, and other costs associated with the upkeep of the center.
“Basically, the money raised here will go towards anything that isn’t covered by a grant,” Peevy said.
The amount raised is slightly less than it was in the prior year, which saw them raise just over $15,000. Peevy chalked the difference up to a last-minute delay, as it was pushed back due to inclement weather. Still, she was happy with the amount raised.
“It’s understandable, since we had to delay it like that,” she said. “This is certainly something I think will continue to grow moving forward and just get bigger and better each year.”
The golf tournament is one of two major fundraising events the center puts on each year, with the other being the Sweetheart Soiree, held at the Love Civic Center in February.
The Children’s Advocacy Center serves children affected by crime, including victims of sexual or physical abuse, offering forensic interviews, counseling, therapy and medical evaluations, all while partnering with Child Protective Services and local law enforcement to ensure each child who comes there is given the most comprehensive care possible during what might be their darkest hour.
