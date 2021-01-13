JAN. 12 to JAN. 13
Paris Police Department
Corinthian Antwan Sims, 42: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams.
Joshua Allen Campbell, 18: Aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Zackery Shane Posey, 23: Aggravated robbery, bond surrender/resisting arrest/search/transport, bond surrender/continuous violence against the family, bond surrender/evading arrest/detention.
Glen Earl Gordon, 24: Aggravated robbery, aggravated assault against a public servant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Kyle Wright, 44: Bench warrant/failure to appear-home repair fraud, theft of property, $25,00 to $30,000.
Taymn Arye Collins, 20: Judgment nisi/abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect.
Daniel Gonzales, 41: Bench warrant/forgery of a government/national institution/money/security, repeat offender, forgery of a government/national institution/money/security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.