Dan Patrick claimed an easy victory over his Democratic opponent, Mike Collier, in his bid for lieutenant governor, enabling him to maintain the ultra-conservative direction of the Texas Senate during the upcoming legislative session, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Polling consistently put Patrick ahead of Collier before he secured a third term as Texas’ lieutenant governor.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.