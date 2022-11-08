Dan Patrick claimed an easy victory over his Democratic opponent, Mike Collier, in his bid for lieutenant governor, enabling him to maintain the ultra-conservative direction of the Texas Senate during the upcoming legislative session, according to Decision Desk HQ.
Polling consistently put Patrick ahead of Collier before he secured a third term as Texas’ lieutenant governor.
This race was the second time Collier and Patrick faced off. In 2018, the last race for lieutenant governor, Patrick bested Collier by 5 percentage points.
Texas’ lieutenant governor plays an outsized role influencing the Legislature compared with other states’ second-in-command. As the president of the 31-member Texas Senate, the lieutenant governor heavily influences the fate of bills. During his first two terms, Patrick has taken the already considerable power concentrated in the state’s No. 2 job to another level, forcing opponents from races and tightening his grip on the Senate.
Patrick’s ascent to top statewide power broker has been somewhat unlikely. A Baltimore-born former TV sports broadcaster, eventually reinventing himself in the 1990s as a conservative shock jock radio host. Patrick entered the Senate in 2007 as a rabble-rousing outsider and a thorn in the side of the chamber’s leaders. He went on to topple the lieutenant governor from his own party, David Dewhurst, a fixture of the party establishment, in 2014.
