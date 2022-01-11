RENO — City Council voted to allow Public Works Supervisor Jerry Reavis to enter into an agreement with Hayter Engineering of Paris to secure minimum specifications for asphalt streets in order to make changes to the city’s subdivision ordinance during a Monday night meeting at City Hall.
“It would speed up the process by knocking builders out of having to request a variance,” Reavis told council. “A lot of times they would just walk away and not do anything.”
Reavis and the city’s Street Commission requested that the city change a long-standing requirement that builders must put in a concrete street when adding onto an existing subdivision.
Reavis said the requirement in the past would send some developers to look elsewhere to build or it would drag out the development process causing some builders to lose interest.
He said developers should be allowed to build asphalt streets in the subdivisions that have asphalt streets and not have to put a new concrete street when the rest of the subdivision has asphalt stress.
“It comes down to if you watch to match then,” Reavis said.
Mayor Barton Jetton said asphalt streets are much easier to fix than concrete.
“In the long run, the city will save money, if we go with asphalt,” Councilor Stacey Nichols said. “I think it is a good idea.”
The council also approved a bid of $67,567 to fix streets in the Turtle Creek area of the city.
Councilors discussed membership on the city’s Board of Adjustments. The new board will be composed of five members with two alternates.
The council gave the go-ahead for members to attend the Texas Municipal League - Texas Association of Mayors, City Councilmembers and Commissioners Elected Officials Conference in Sugar Land on Feb 2-4.
