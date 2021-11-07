Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Suddenlink spotlighted Paris High School as 1 of 15 schools in the state being recognized with the Community Connection School of the Week Award and honored recipient of the Community Connector Award, Nancy Morgan.
Nancy was selected to receive this nomination for all her hard work, dedication, and service to the Wildcats community. As a part of this recognition, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Suddenlink presented Nancy with a commemorative football and will make a $250 donation back to the Wildcats program in her name.
