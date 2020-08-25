Notwithstanding face shields, desk dividers and social distancing, the first day of school at Blossom Elementary seemed just like any other first day of school Monday morning when Prairiland ISD students headed back to classes after a six-month coronavirus hiatus.
Although mostly empty, buses arrived on schedule as parents by the hundreds accompanied youngsters to classrooms, arms filled with nap pads for preschoolers and sacks of school supplies.
“I expect buses will be loaded tomorrow unless parents decide not to let their children ride because of the virus,” Principal Leslie Martin said, explaining students are assigned seats and are distanced as much as possible, and buses are sanitized daily.
Eighth-grader Lexi Hutson departed her assigned seat on an incoming bus and found a place on a long bench under an awning where students sat apart from one another in socially distanced fashion. There they awaited another bus and another assigned seat on the way to the junior high or high school about five miles south on FM 196.
“I haven’t seen my friends in six months, and I am so excited,” Hutson said. “Sure, we text and talk on the phone a lot, but it’s just not the same.”
Bus run duties completed, Martin joined Assistant Principal Rachel Henson at the campus parent drop-off entrance where most of the school’s 400 students, with parents in tow, entered within a 30-minute period beginning at 7:30 a.m.
“Things are going as planned,” Prairiland ISD Curriculum Coordinator Kelli Pickle said, explaining it has taken hours and hours of planning to ensure student and staff safety. “I am relieved by how well things are going.”
As promised, Martin gave an end-of-day principal’s report via voicemail.
“The day went great; everything went smoothly — the kids were happy to be back; and parents were happy to see their kids back in school,” Martin said.
Although the majority of students seemed elated about the first day of school, while waiting for a transfer bus to Prairiland Junior High at 7:30 in the morning, sixth-grader Jayden Smith remarked, “I’d just as soon stay home and sleep.”
Chisum First Day
“I want to learn a song about coconuts,” Lucy Nixon said in class at Chisum Elementary School.
When her big brother went to school, he learned a song about coconuts, she said, and kindergarten student Lucy wants to follow in his musical footsteps.
Parents out front took photographs in front of a “Welcome Back” sign from Celebrate Yard Signs PTX.
Not all of the students wore masks, but all of the teachers and assistants were masked as they greeted parents and students alike into the classrooms, newly re-arranged with plexiglass dividers to separate students.
Parents were expected to pre-screen their children before bringing them to school. The school also has measures put in place to help parents from having to make multiple pickups for students in different grade levels, with a staff volunteer bringing siblings to the oldest child’s designated pick-up spot.
The students at Chisum Elementary school had an exciting first day. Many were just happy to see their friends again.
“I wish I was by Kylie,” Nicholas Steadman said. “He’s my best friend. We can (still) play with each other at recess.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.