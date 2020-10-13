BOGATA — Mayor Pro Tem Jacob Rose presented Danny Eudy’s resignation to the council, who then voted to replace Eudy with Larry Hinsley at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
“My intention is to make Bogata a better place,” Hinsley said. “Rather than complain about it, I would rather be part of the renewal.”
Hinsley moved back to his hometown two and a half years ago, after 30 years as a pastor, director of a youth camp, lab director for a hospital and other positions around the state. He said he met his wife of 52 years in Bogata. The couple decided to retire to their hometown.
“I have the time and the necessity to devote my attention to the people of Bogata,” Hinsley said.
Hinsley had previously offered himself as a candidate for the council after Alice Perry resigned her position last month, but the council went with Eudy instead.
Eudy was not present for the meeting, and in his resignation letter, offered no reason for his departure.
The council discussed the previously passed budget at last month’s meeting. Glenda Martin, a former city councilwoman and accountant, told the council under public discussion, according to the Texas Constitution, amendments to the budget could only be made in dire necessity, and adjusting for the police department’s raises wasn’t a dire necessity.
“I’d like to suggest that the council take the time to work up a real, comprehensive budget, including items such as maintenance and repair equipment, like replacing the water pump and at the same time the raises to the police officers. This could be accomplished by taking the October budget for the last two or three years to see where the money is most urgently needed and cutting out all of the unneeded items,” Martin said. “Make the budget easier to understand and posting it on the website, where it belongs.”
When the council got to the actual budget amendment agenda items, Councilman Cecil “Tex” Loftin, who is also running for mayor in the next election, agreed and made a motion that the city have another budget meeting to hash out the nitty gritty of the 2020-21 budget. The council had a previous budget workshop before the last meeting with plans to amend the budget later. Kim Lindsey seconded and the motion passed unanimously.
Rose reminded the audience he had only been thrust into the mayoral role this month.
“We are trying our best,” Rose said. “This is a special situation we have been thrown into.”
The council also agreed to issue requests for proposals for administrative services and requests for qualifications for engineering services to apply for the 2021-22 Community Development Block Grant. Keith Payne, with Grantworks out of Austin made the presentation for the grant, telling the council Bogata was eligible for a $350,000 grant with 5% matching, about $17,000. The grant is through the Texas Department of Agriculture, and is for infrastructure purposes, whether water, sewer or roads.
“You are competing with other cities in your council of governments,” Payne said. “It’s a very competitive grant.”
By issuing the RFPs and RFQs, Grantworks can then help the city through the process of the grant, which is due Feb. 28.
The city also agreed to remove ex-Mayor Vincent Lum from all 35 city accounts and add two council members so if Rose was unavailable to sign a check, one of the council members could do so. Lindsey nominated Don Roach and Hinsley for the duty, since they are retired and the other three council members had a job and might not be available when needed. Lindsey moved, Rose seconded and the motion passed with Loftin against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.