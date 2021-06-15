Toyota of Paris — known for its giant American flag flying above the dealership along Loop 286 — celebrated Flag Day by retiring its most recent flag from use. Members of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts were on hand to assist with the retirement.
“The United States flag code, Code 4, section 8, states, ‘the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,’” announced Scoutmaster Kent Kirby, leader of Troop 11.
Kirby then reminded participants what the American flag meant and stood for.
“The American flag has been honored by millions … All 50 of the United States are represented with the shining star within the blue rectangle in the corner. The 13 stripes, alternating in red and white, represent the original colonies. The color of white means purity and innocence of the people who the flag represents. The color of red is for the valor and bravery of soldiers past and present and citizens alike. The color of blue is representative of vigilance, perseverance and justice,” Kirby said.
The Scouts cut the flag into strips along the stripes and seams. Each strip was burned individually in fire pits set up in the Toyota of Paris parking lot. U.S. Air Force veteran Norm Davis symbolically placed the first strip into the fire pit. Davis is soon to be 97 years old and is recovering from a recent surgery.
“It’s hard to explain what it means to me, but anything that I do in the mind of patriotism is done for those who never returned, who never came home,” Davis said, choking up.
Davis’s presence at the ceremony meant a lot to Bobby and Brenda Wells, the general manager and marketing director for Toyota of Paris, respectively.
“The first year we did it, Norm was here, and he cried, and we all ended up crying. So it’s very special to have him here,” Brenda Wells said.
Each flag flown over the dealership lasts for about six months, Bobby Wells said. However, each is impacted by the severity of the weather. The flags can also be regularly repaired to a certain extent.
Boy Scouts Troop 11 has come to Toyota three times to help retire the flag, and there may be another in the next year, said Eva Curvino, a committee member for Troop 11.
“Really this was opened up to anyone. We wanted veterans, we wanted anybody that could come help. Obviously you saw how big it was. In order to hold that and hold it taut, it’s hard,” she said.
It means a lot to Curvino to help retire the flags.
“It’s just amazing. I’m not originally from this country. I was born out of this country and came here when I was very young. I became a U.S. citizen in my teens or my early 20s, and it’s just an honor to be part of this to retire a flag with dignity in the way it should be done,” Curvino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.