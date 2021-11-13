North Lamar ISD received a clean outside audit report for fiscal year 2020-2021 and learned the district has an unassigned fund balance of $7.1 million at a meeting last week that saw board trustees approve campus plans at both Stone Middle School and North Lamar High School.
“This was a very hard year, so coming out with a $400,000 increase in the fund balance equates to a very successful year,” said auditor Kelly Birdwell, of Texarkana firm Wilf & Henderson. “You have a clean audit report, an unqualified opinion with no findings. Your staff does an excellent job in accounting and financial reporting.”
Stone Middle School principal Dee Hudson shared her campus improvement plan, which includes a focus on bullying prevention, stepped up online instructional tools and software to support teacher instruction and the continued addition of both advanced and regular classes.
“We added a compacted math class to prepare seventh graders who want to take Algebra in eighth grade, a keyboarding class for seventh grade and principles of agriculture for eighth grade,” Hudson said. “We are very excited about the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) opportunities we have brought this year.”
In presenting the high school improvement plan, principal Mark Keith noted that campus enrollment is up from 863 to 712 students with 117 transfer students, and that students scored well on state tests in 2021 with scores in every category above the state average.
“That’s something we are pretty proud of, and that we like to hang our hat on,” Keith said about both accomplishments. ”Transfer parents have a choice whether they want their student to go to some of the other schools in our city, or if they want to come to North Lamar.”
Keith noted this year’s improvement plan includes tutorials as required by the state with interim testing to track growth, stepped up support for professional development for teachers, an increased emphasis on school spirit and community involvement and additional class offerings to include sports medicine and medical terminology.
In other action, trustees approved board outcome goals, cast the district’s 930 votes for David Dunman as Lamar County Appraisal District director, received an update on bond construction progress, accepted retirements of Kay Cooper effective Dec. 17 and Karen Elliott effective Jan. 31 and hired Marcie Cox as a nurse at Cecil Everett Elementary.
