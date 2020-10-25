The new leadership team at the Paris Economic Development Corp sees a bright future for Paris once the country rebounds from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. which have stifled economic activity across the nation.
Both newly named Executive Director Maureen Hammond and newly elected Chairman Josh Bray last week discussed where the economic engine stands in on-going negotiations with a number of business prospects, several of which have been in discussions for months.
As of last week, PEDC directors gave the go ahead for Hammond to proceed with incentive offers to Project Yellowstone, which recently appeared for the first time as a closed session discussion item, along with Project Lumberjack. Details have not been disclosed about either prospect. Incentive offers have been on the table for Project Rainwater Falls, a plastic container manufacturing firm, and Project Rocket X, a trailer tire manufacturing firm, for almost a year.
“Clearly we are working a few deals that are pretty immediate, Bray said. “Just to be transparent, I think most of these guys are trying to figure out what the next six months to a year looks like for them before they make a lot of decisions. They are in a holding period until we get the election and Covid behind us.”
Hammond agreed.
“Like many communities, our attraction activities have slowed, but we are currently working a few leads,” Hammond said. “For now, it is a win to see many of our existing industries maintain throughout this unprecedented time.”
Still in the planning phase with a new board and leadership, as we move forward we will be evaluating our long-term strategy and programming in attraction, retention, expansion and entrepreneurship,” Hammond said.
Looking long-term, Bray sees Texas continuing to benefit from what he terms East and West coast migrations to Texas — companies running from regulations and a business environment that is not as friendly as what we have in Texas.
“It is our goal to get as much of it as we can, knowing that while we have some resources we don’t have the same tools as other people,” Bray said. “We have some great selling points, but we have challenges as well, just like everybody else.”
Both Bray and Hammond expressed confidence in the newly named board, expanded by Paris City Council from five members to seven. Those directors include Curtis Fendley and Bray, along with Chase Coleman and Stephen Terrell, who took the place of retiring directors Timothy Hernandez and Marion Hamill. Returning members include Dr. A.J. Hashmi, Mihir Pankaj and Shay Bills.
“I was in favor of a seven-member board because more minds are better than less minds, and you are bringing different skill sets from different people,” Bray said. “We have not realized the full benefit of a seven-member board due to the Covid virus because we haven’t been doing a lot of in person visits right now. We are trying to be respectful of this virus.
Hammond commended the board for being “supportive, highly engaged and generous with their time.”
“We have an incredible group of leaders that are passionate about the community and want to see Paris grow into its potential. Each board member has brought a unique perspective and ideas, which has made this transition seamless and exciting.”
The new executive director said she is encouraged by the progress made during her 60-day tenure.
“We have worked to gain a handle on internal operations and existing contracts as well as follow-up on leads,” Hammond said. “Chris (Stout) and Paula (Brownfield) have done an outstanding job keeping the organization’s day to day operations moving forward in the absence of an executive director. From an operational perspective, we have not missed a beat.”
