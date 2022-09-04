Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.