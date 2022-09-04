Clarksville city Hall stock

CLARKSVILLE – Fire hydrants, water valves and vehicles are planned topics for discussion for the City Council when members meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 800 W. Main St.

Council members plan to talk about and possibly approve the purchase of a vehicle for animal control/public works. The vehicle in mind carries a price tag of $5,669.

