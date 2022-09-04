CLARKSVILLE – Fire hydrants, water valves and vehicles are planned topics for discussion for the City Council when members meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 800 W. Main St.
Council members plan to talk about and possibly approve the purchase of a vehicle for animal control/public works. The vehicle in mind carries a price tag of $5,669.
Members also plan to discuss buying valves for the water department and prioritizing the city’s fire hydrant situation.
The council plans to possibly approve the contract sales agreement between Fouts Brothers, Inc. and the City of Clarksville Fire Department for the fire truck with funds being provided by the USDA and the City of Clarksville.
The council also intends to meet in an executive session for personnel discussions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.