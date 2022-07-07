Following a 38-year tradition, the annual tri-county Tour de Paris will return to town July 16 as the centerpiece in a weekend of summer bicycling fun. The kickoff will occur at 8 a.m. at the Love Civic Center, giving bicyclists their choice of seven routes. Nineteen refreshing stations will line the routes, no more than seven miles apart. The $35 registration fee can be paid online at https://www.bikereg.com/tour-de-paris-2022 until Friday at midnight. Registration the day of the event costs $60.
Friday at 5 p.m., event organizers will host a $5 spaghetti dinner at the Love Civic Center for the riders. Before the ride, a $5 pancake breakfast will be provided for the riders as well, hosted by the Paris High School cheerleaders.
Over 745 bicyclists have already registered, and this year may rival last year’s turnout of over 1,000 riders. The City of Paris will have a weekend of events lined up as well, with the Casey Strong Pump Track race happening at the Love Civic Center Friday at 4:30 p.m. and $10 registration opening at 3 p.m. The day after the ride, the Gravel Grind bicycle race will occur, giving bicyclists a chance to race each other down trail routes and country roads.
Over 650 volunteers are involved with the event.
“It’s 38 years old. So that says a lot about the continuous, loyal rider base that comes every year plus our local cyclists,” Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Becky Semple said. “It shows off our town and our county. We actually had people that came back at other times to enjoy other events or just enjoy coming to Paris and love the hospitality. … We’re a tiny staff of nine people. It takes a village, a big village. It’s been very important showing off what we have as far as being a bicyclist destination now.”
