POWDERLY — The Dollar General Market, here at the Pat Mayse Lake turnoff, 10765 Highway 271 N., on Thursday became the company’s test market for Northeast Texas, adding meats and produce to its grocery and household goods selections.
“We’ve had a great response,” store manager Andrea Thomas said of the change. “The difference between the store we had, and the store we now have is that we carry more home goods, and we also carry meats and produce.”
In addition to meat and produce, the store carries dairy products, fresh meat, frozen food, canned goods, packaged food products, beverages and bakery items. The general merchandise assortment includes clearing supplies, paper products, clothing, pet items, toys, party decorations, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal items and more.
“Customers can order online and we will have it ready for you,” Thomas said about DG Pickup. “Just order with the DG App, wait for an order ready email and your order will be ready at a station we have up front.”
