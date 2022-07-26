We are excited to be one of the stops along the Bonham Quilt Hop from July 29 to 30 of this year. For the first time at the Rayburn House, we will display five quilts from the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site collection.
The Texas Declaration of Independence was signed on March 2, 1836, at Washington-on-the-Brazos. That historic site includes the Star of the Republic Museum, Independence Hall and Barrington Plantation. Although the quilts we will display are not from the Texas Independence era, they are quilts from the Washington, Texas, area that date from the 1890s to the 1960s. These quilts will be displayed throughout the first floor of the Sam Rayburn House, and visitors can tour the quilt display areas for free during the Quilt Hop weekend.
We will also have a new activity for those visiting the Rayburn House – Quiltzee! Several other places around Bonham will also have quilts on display, so this event is a great time to explore not only the house of Sam Rayburn, but also the town he called home.
The five quilts we will have feature a range of patterns and colors. The oldest-dated quilt shows a vibrant patchwork of right triangles creating a strange combination of a bow tie and Old Tippecanoe pattern. One of the more colorful quilts includes a sunburst or rising sun pattern with cotton batting. Pops of red brighten the Carolina Lily quilt featuring appliqué stems. The majority of the quilts utilize cotton materials, and a few were handstitched, with about eight stitches per inch of fabric. Whether you know and love the art of quilting, would like to appreciate the work of craftspeople or want to get an idea for the world of quilting, the Bonham Quilt Hop is the place for you!
During the Quilt Hop, we will only have tours of the first-floor quilt display areas of the home, and these tours can be taken at any point from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 29 and July 30.
All visitors are welcome to stay awhile and explore our grounds including Sam Rayburn’s 1947 Cadillac Fleetwood, our vibrant garden, chickens, turkeys and a barn full of surprises.
Margo McCutcheon is an educator at the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site, 890 SH 56 west of Bonham.
