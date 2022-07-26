Visitor and Staff with Quilt SRH Guest Bedroom 2021.jpg

We are excited to be one of the stops along the Bonham Quilt Hop from July 29 to 30 of this year. For the first time at the Rayburn House, we will display five quilts from the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site collection.

The Texas Declaration of Independence was signed on March 2, 1836, at Washington-on-the-Brazos. That historic site includes the Star of the Republic Museum, Independence Hall and Barrington Plantation. Although the quilts we will display are not from the Texas Independence era, they are quilts from the Washington, Texas, area that date from the 1890s to the 1960s. These quilts will be displayed throughout the first floor of the Sam Rayburn House, and visitors can tour the quilt display areas for free during the Quilt Hop weekend.

