The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will hold a two-night, digital Lady Landowner program from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday of next week. The fee is $15.
The program is designed to empower female landowners. Tuesday’s session will include ag valuations and tax exemptions, basics of land leasing, water rights and mineral rights and a question and answer session. On Thursday, subjects to be covered include resources available to landowners, land use and stocking rates, pesticides, herbicides and licensing and herbicide calculations and sprayer calibration.
To registers visit agriliferegister.tamu.edu/Landowner or call 903-756-5391.
