The North Lamar ISD board of trustees is to hold a public hearing on ESSER III funding and consider several local policy updates in addition to maintenance and enrollment updates when the board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
Other agenda items include approval of the board’s intent to renew the District of Innovation Plan in February 2022, approval of a superintendent appraisal instrument and an executive session to consider personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.