Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will meet for a special session at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss boiler and air conditioning problems at Lamar County Jail.

Commissioners also are to meet with representatives from Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects with regard to other improvements to the jail, according to an agenda posting.

“This item is informational only,” the agenda notice reads. “No action, deliberation or decisions will be had by the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court regarding this item.

