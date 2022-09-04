Adequate fire protection remains a factor in the costs of homeowner insurance, but probably is not as large a factor as it once was, particularly in Lamar County where city and volunteer fire departments offer a decent level of protection.
That’s the opinion of several insurance agents about the importance of ISO scores published by the Insurance Services Office, also known as a Public Protection Classification. Scores from 1 to 10, with the lower score the better. Ten percent of the score is based on a fire department’s dispatch capabilities, another 40% on water supply and the remainder is based on a fire department’s capabilities, including manpower, equipment and training.
“Our volunteer fire departments like Reno, Hopewell, Powderly and others are quite good so there’s only a few truly unprotected areas in the county that might see significant differences in the cost of fire insurance,” Clifton Fendley of Pierson & Fendley Insurance said. “A couple of points difference on the scale is not going to cause sticker shock.”
Some insurance companies do not use ISO ratings at all, according to one agent who asked not be identified because of company policy. Rather than ISO ratings, the company uses claims experience in particular zip code and geographic regions.
“When you think about it, we see far more hail damage in Lamar, Red River, Fannin and Delta counties than fire damage,” the agent said.
Within Paris city limits, the ISP rating is a three while ratings in the county range from a five to an eight depending on the proximity to fire hydrants and fire stations.
“In Powderly, ours is a five, and I know Chicota, Lamar Point and Faught are all fives and Hopewell is a four,” former Powderly Fire Chief Roger Bussell said. “A five is pretty good for a volunteer fire department.”
As Lamar County continues to increase in population, and with the difficulty of late in attracting volunteer firefighters, Bussell said fire departments could have difficulty maintaining those ratings.
“Our volunteer fire departments are stretched,” Bussell said. “In 2019, we answered about 300 calls, last year we did 485 calls and this year we are on target to answer more than 500 calls.”
Whether rural fire departments can maintain ratings, and whether those ratings actually make a large enough difference in insurance costs, is something city and county officials are expected to monitor in the future.
Last year, when there was talk about the City of Paris ISO score dropping from a 3 to a 4 rating because of a change in standards adopted in 2020 by the National Fire Protection Association, Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said to comply with the new standards he would have to hire at least six additional firefighters.
“So that’s probably going to be a discussion down the road about adding more staff and another building and so forth in order for us to meet the new standards,” McMonigle said at an August 2021 city council meeting. “City Council has to weigh the benefits versus the costs. I’m not sure the savings (to property owners) will justify the expense.”
At the time, both Curtis Fendley of Pierson & Fendley Insurance and Vicki Ballard of Ballard Insurance Agency agreed that a drop of one point in the rating would not adversely affect homeowners.
“I wrote a policy two weeks ago for a $200,000 house,” Fendley said then, explaining the cost was $1,301 a year. “When I p[ut in an ISO 4 rating just to compare, the cost increased to $1,308, so that’s an insignificant difference.”
“The difference in a Public Protection Classification 3 and PPC 4 on our insurance rates is almost negligible,” she said, noting that carriers use other factors to figure rates as well, including claims in a community.
As it turned out, the city has yet to come under a Insurance Services Office review and Paris remains at a 3 ISO rating, McMonigle said last week.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.