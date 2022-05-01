The more you study life, the more you encounter stories that would seem more fit for a Stephen King novel.
One of the challenges for students studying life is tuning down the human lens and viewing life from a more mathematical perspective.
Imagine being an alien scientist sent to investigate life on Earth and report your findings to your home planet.
Turning life into math and saying it is all just differential survival of bits of nucleic acid code may seem cold, but that reality remains. The grandeur, complexity, and occasionally dark tales of nature come into focus when viewed through the mathematical lens focused on the success rates of the genes that code for all of life.
Take the story of kidnapper ants as an example, also called slave-maker ants.
Their common names alone are very off-putting even if they describe the species well.
There are several species of these ants.
From my very human perspective, the way they go about creating future generations is a bit dark.
The red ant species Polyergus mexicanus is a native of North America. This ant species has massive jaws for grasping, and like most ants, they are all sisters. They have no chewing mouthparts and cannot feed themselves.
Sound strange yet?
What is nature doing, creating an ant that cannot feed itself?
The answer lies in their genetically programmed lifestyle. Scouts from an established red kidnapper ant mound scurry about searching for another species of ant, often a black ant that lives in the same range called Formica fusca.
Once a red scout has located a nest of the black ants, it returns home, and a full-scale invasion begins. The black ants attempt to barricade the entrances to their mounds.
Still, the massive jaws of the red ants allow them to dig their way in, tossing pebbles and twigs aside as if they weighed nothing. Soon the black ant nest of overrun, and while many are lost in the battle, the red ants leave most unharmed and focus on stealing the black ant pupae and larvae
They are after their babies!
One red ant after another emerges with the black ant young in their jaws, but they are not hurting them. The red ants carry the young back to the home nest and cover them in their scent. When the young black ant grows into the adult form, they see themselves as part of the red colony.
The smell is what matters to ants; they don’t see color. They have no clue they were stolen from their home and chemically brainwashed into being enslaved to the red ant.
The black ants have chewing mouthparts, and they chew the food for the red ants and feed them since the red ants cannot feed themselves. They also do most of the cleaning, nest construction and even help defend the red ant nest.
As dark as this may seem, the ants on both sides simply follow the directions programmed by their very narrow genetic code. This is how the code passes into the future, and that is all that matters biologically.
The red ant queen is cared for very well by the stolen black ants, and she gets to pass that red ant code into the future.
The story of how the next red ant colony begins involves chemical trickery and the murder of a black ant queen, but that is for another day.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every Friday.
