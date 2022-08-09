Hundreds of children and their families descended upon Wade Park last Saturday as Impact Church hosted its fourth annual Super Saturday back-to-school drive.
“(Giving back to the community) is very important because then we can help those that maybe couldn’t afford to buy new stuff,” says Hannah Wieler, the organizer of the Super Saturday back-to-school event at Wade Park. “So it’s really awesome that we can do this.”
Despite the high temperatures, dozens of church volunteers helped with music, an inflatable slide and bounce house, balloon animals, face paint and yard games.
Volunteers also handed out backpacks, toothbrushes, toothpaste and haircuts, with dozens of children standing in various lines throughout the two-hour event.
Lead Pastor Gabe Miller said the church planned to give away 336 backpacks, a significant increase from last year.
“We ran out last year,” Miller explained, “and it looks like we’ll run out again this year even with the additional (backpacks).”
For Janice Williams, a new backpack and haircut for her six-year-old nephew Demarcus Young were a sigh of relief.
“We don’t have to worry about a backpack or a haircut,” Williams explained. “Anything his momma doesn’t have to worry about for this next school year is a blessing.”
Miller called the back-to-school drive and various other ways his congregation gives back an important part of the church’s overall mission.
“I think it’s vital,” Miller said. “We put a lot of emphasis on outreach and doing things in the community like being a blessing before kids go back to school and during the Christmas Season. We try to be in the community as much as we can.”
Miller said he and his wife Amanda started Impact Church in 2016 after scouting several locations for a potential congregation.
“We felt like this is where God told us to start,” Miller said. “We were talking about different places. We had been to this area a few different times and just felt a draw to be here. For whatever reason, these were the people that God wanted us to plant a church to be a blessing to.”
